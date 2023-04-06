TEVTA, Tech Valley Pakistan Partner to Provide 500 Google Career Certificate Scholarships

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Valley Pakistan to provide 500 Google Career Certificate Program Scholarships to youngsters across Punjab.

The initiative aims to provide digital education and skill development, particularly in rural areas, through courses in IT support, automation, data analytics, project management, UX design, digital marketing, e-commerce, advanced data analytics, advanced business intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The partnership will provide TEVTA learners with access to high-quality digital education and skill development programs, thereby enhancing their employability and bridging the skills gap in Pakistan. The program will initially offer 500 scholarships, which will later be increased in the second phase. Moreover, Tech Valley Pakistan, in collaboration with TEVTA, will provide these courses free of cost in Punjab.

The initiative will also focus on empowering individuals and communities and promoting equal opportunities for all, especially women and those in rural areas. The program is designed to provide learners with the skills and knowledge necessary to launch a career in high-growth fields such as cybersecurity, data analytics, and digital marketing.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the TEVTA Secretariat and was attended by Senior Director General TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, CEO Tech Valley Pakistan Umar Farooq, and senior officials of TEVTA.

According to Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, the partnership with Tech Valley Pakistan will enhance employability opportunities for the youth and bridge the skills gap in Pakistan. With Tech Valley Pakistan’s support, learners will have access to high-quality digital education and skill development programs that can help them excel in their careers.

CEO Tech Valley Pakistan Umar Farooq added that this partnership is a pilot project, and initially, 500 scholarships will be offered free of cost in Punjab. The courses usually cost between $250 to $500 but will be provided free of charge through the partnership with TEVTA. He further stated that the collaboration is an excellent opportunity to empower individuals and communities, bridge the skills gap, and promote equal opportunities for all.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION