PFA imposes emergency prohibition order on Lahore nimko unit

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken action against a nimko manufacturing unit on Peco Road Liaqatabad, imposing an emergency prohibition order on its production.

According to a spokesperson for PFA, the raid was carried out due to the unit’s use of reused oil for frying nimko, poor cleanliness arrangements, and preserved ready-to-eat products on the floor’s surface in an area with open sewerage. The food business operator also failed to present the oil and raw material record to the raiding team.

The spokesperson emphasized that the use of substandard ingredients in food preparation can cause health problems for consumers, and that violating Punjab Food Authority rules in food preparation is an offense.

