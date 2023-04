7-SELECT x Ito Kyuemon Launch “The Taste of Uji Tea” Series: Six Limited-Time Uji Matcha and Hojicha Items Blending Kyoto Tea Artistry to Create Authentic Flavours This Spring

HONG KONG & MACAU – Media OutReach – 26 April 2023 – 7-Eleven own brand 7-SELECT is once again delighting its customers by teaming up with Ito Kyuemon, the renowned Uji tea specialty brand from Kyoto with over 190 years of history, to bring you the exciting. Experience the authentic flavours of Uji’s matcha and roasted tea with the series’ first wave of six new limited-time items – four of which include soft red beans that bring a hint of sweetness to the rich earthy aroma of matcha.This exquisite new selection uses specially selected Ito Kyuemon matcha and hojicha powder and is crafted in the tradition of Kyoto’s tea artistry to bring out the exquisitely fragrant taste of Uji tea. Enjoy the rich aroma and elegance of each delicately crafted new flavour and make every moment one of pure indulgence.