Infineon and SCHWEIZER extend cooperation in chip embedding to develop more efficient silicon carbide automotive solutions

Published: April 26, 2023

MUNICH and SCHRAMBERG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 26 April 2023 – Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and Schweizer Electronic AG (ETR: SCE) are collaborating on an innovative way to further increase the efficiency of chips based on silicon carbide (SiC). Both partners are developing a solution to embed Infineon’s 1200 V CoolSiC™ chips directly onto printed circuit boards (PCB). This will increase the range of electric vehicles and reduce the total system costs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.