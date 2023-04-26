Infineon and SCHWEIZER extend cooperation in chip embedding to develop more efficient silicon carbide automotive solutions
MUNICH and SCHRAMBERG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 26 April 2023 – Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and Schweizer Electronic AG (ETR: SCE) are collaborating on an innovative way to further increase the efficiency of chips based on silicon carbide (SiC). Both partners are developing a solution to embed Infineon’s 1200 V CoolSiC™ chips directly onto printed circuit boards (PCB). This will increase the range of electric vehicles and reduce the total system costs.