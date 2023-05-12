“From Imagination to Reality: How Gymetaverse and AIR World’s Partnership is Changing the Metaverse Experience”
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 May 2023 – Have you ever imagined earning real-life rewards while participating in a virtual sports experience? Gymetaverse, an international Web 3.0 wellness brand, has partnered with AIR World to introduce the groundbreaking “Play-to-Earn” concept. Using Web 3.0 technology, Gymetaverse can offer a unique fitness experience that rewards users physically and digitally. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the evolution of fitness and wellness, as it incentivizes the general public to engage with the Metaverse while improving their awareness of wellness.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook