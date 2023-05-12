“From Imagination to Reality: How Gymetaverse and AIR World’s Partnership is Changing the Metaverse Experience”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 May 2023 – Have you ever imagined earning real-life rewards while participating in a virtual sports experience?

, an international Web 3.0 wellness brand, has partnered with

to introduce the groundbreaking “Play-to-Earn” concept. Using Web 3.0 technology, Gymetaverse can offer a unique fitness experience that rewards users physically and digitally. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the evolution of fitness and wellness, as it incentivizes the general public to engage with the Metaverse while improving their awareness of wellness.



