Global economic uncertainty triggers risk aversion , Rare Trader’s Professional training helps investors deploy correctly
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 June 2023 – As the banking crisis in the US intensifies in recent months, gold has become a popular investment choice in East Asia. Rare Trader, a veteran investment education provider, has been working hard to revolutionize this misconception and has decided to launch a new online investment training course in the second half of 2023, in the hope that more people will be properly informed about the concept of gold investment and be prepared to hedge against a possible global economic downturn this year.