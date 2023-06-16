Delphos Strongly Believes in Mongolia’s Potential and is Committed to it Surpassing Predicted GDP Growth
Bart Turtelboom, Chairman at Delphos, was speaker at the 2nd Green Finance International Forum in UlaanbaatarWASHINGTON DC, US – Media OutReach – 16 June 2023 – Delphos International, the 35-year expertise with addressing the toughest deals in structuring transactions across more than seventy frontier markets, strongly believes in Mongolia’s sustainable economic growth. The Chairman of Delphos and their head of strategic partnerships will be participating in the “Financing a green and SDG-aligned future” during the Sustainable Finance Week 2023 under the auspices of the President of Mongolia in Ulaanbaatar on June 13th and 14th, to continue their work with local partners on financing inclusive and sustainable growth in Mongolia. The Green Finance International Forum is hosted by the Office of the President of Mongolia, Mongolian Sustainable Finance Association, Institute of Finance and Sustainability of China, IFC International Finance Corporation Sustainable Banking and Finance Network and the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia. Through a global collaboration understanding and best practices in green financing. Mongolia can be a leader in combating climate change.
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook