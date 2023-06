The Future Science Prize Award Ceremony to be held in Hong Kong for the first time in October

Laureates of Prize and hundreds of youth interacted at the University of Hong Kong, inspiring the younger generation to pursue their dreams as scientists

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 June 2023 – The Future Science Awards Foundation has announced that the “2023 Future Science Prize” Award Ceremony and an array of events under “2023 Future Science Prize Week” will be held in Hong Kong in October this year.