The Next Evolution of Blockchain Hybrid Infrastructure THXNET. Launches its Main-net To Support Its Web3-as-a-Service Offerings.
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 10 November 2023 – In a major leap for the digital age, THXLAB proudly announces the public launch of THXNET. main-net going live. THXNET. is a ground-breaking Web3 and blockchain hybrid infrastructure system that focuses to onboard the next billion users to Web3 through its Web3-as-a-Service (Web3-aaS) offerings. As the world stands at the intersection of Web2.0 and Web3, THXNET.’s mission is to create a seamless and user-friendly and developer-friendly transition, positioning itself as a pioneering force in the realm of Web3.