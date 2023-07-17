Origin Property Launches The Origin Kathu – Patong Condominium Project

The 617-unit development in Phuket, Thailand, is being offered to Hong Kong investors seeking a prime location, the finest facilities and a high return on investment
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 July 2023 – Origin Property Company Limited, a listed Thailand property development company established in 2009, has joined hands with Phuket Villa, the major real estate developer in Phuket to launch its latest project, The Origin Kathu – Patong, this month with a series of sales events hosted by exclusive master agent Knightsbridge Partners for Hong Kong investors.