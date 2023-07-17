Origin Property Launches The Origin Kathu – Patong Condominium Project

Published: July 17, 2023

The 617-unit development in Phuket, Thailand, is being offered to Hong Kong investors seeking a prime location, the finest facilities and a high return on investment

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 July 2023 – Origin Property Company Limited, a listed Thailand property development company established in 2009, has joined hands with Phuket Villa, the major real estate developer in Phuket to launch its latest project, The Origin Kathu – Patong, this month with a series of sales events hosted by exclusive master agent Knightsbridge Partners for Hong Kong investors.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.