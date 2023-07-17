Gentari Appoints Navjit Gill as India’s Country Head

Navjit brings over three decades of experience in the energy and marine sectors

Navjit brings 34 years of experience in the energy and marine sectors to his new role, and was previously the CEO of First Energy Pvt Ltd and the Chief Commercial Officer at SB Energy.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 17 July 2023 – Clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd (Gentari) has appointed energy industry veteran Navjit Gill as its new Country Head for India, effective 10 July 2023.Throughout his illustrious career, he has held key positions at GE Renewables India Pvt Ltd, Rolls-Royce Marine India Pvt Ltd, and KSK Energy Ventures, further solidifying his expertise and accomplishments within the energy industry. Navjit began at Wartsila, where he spent almost 17 years in various assignments.Commenting on the appointment, Sushil Purohit, CEO of Gentari, said, “Navjit’s vast experience in the Indian energy sector, makes him an invaluable addition to the Gentari India team. With India’s increasing focus on achieving net zero goals, the country presents extensive opportunities for global private players to contribute. We have full confidence that Navjit will hit the ground running in developing our three core pillars: Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility. As India rapidly ascends to become the world’s fourth largest economy and third largest energy consumer, Navjit’s expertise will enable us to capitalise on this growth and make a significant impact.”As Country Head of Gentari India, Navjit will lead the team in growing all three core pillars, fortifying its presence not only in Commercial & Industrial sectors by 2025 but also in utility-scale renewables, as well as collaborating to propel the company’s green hydrogen ambitions, and expanding its green mobility footprint. Gentari India also targets to pursue opportunities in areas where it can offer integrated clean energy solutions.Gentari India’s initiatives will complement Gentari’s 2030 global aspirations in building a renewable energy capacity of more than 30GW; supplying more than 0.7mtpa of clean hydrogen; and becoming Asia Pacific’s preferred green mobility solutions provider by capturing over 10% market share of charging points and Vehicle-as-a-Service sectors across key markets in the region.Hashtag: #Gentari

About Gentari

Gentari is a clean energy company focused on delivering the net zero solutions required to put cleaner energy into action today, to transform how we live tomorrow. Gentari offers lower carbon solutions through three initial core pillars – Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility, forming a portfolio of solutions cutting across the electron value chain to help customers achieve net zero emissions. In the long term, Gentari aims to be a full suite net zero solutions provider, creating greater value, connecting businesses, and making the journey to net zero possible.



