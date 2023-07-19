OOm Shines at Agency of the Year 2023 Awards with 7 Wins, Including Prestigious Overall Local Hero of the Year
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 July 2023 – OOm, a leading digital agency in Singapore, proudly announced its exceptional success at Marketing Interactive’s Agency of the Year 2023 Awards, securing a remarkable total of seven accolades. The company also scored a hat trick, from 2021 to 2023, with the coveted “Overall Local Hero of the Year” award, reaffirming OOm’s position as a top-tier independent agency in Singapore.