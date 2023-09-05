KLEVV Launches All New CRAS C910 Lite M.2 SSD

Published: September 5, 2023

Blazing fast speed and Massive Capacity

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 September 2023 – KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore today, is excited to unveil its latest M.2 Solid State Drive, the CRAS C910 Lite, packed with advanced specs for unparalleled performance.

