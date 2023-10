Ink Asia 2023 Integrating Art and Technology: Celebrating the Premier Ink Art Event of the Year on 5-8 October

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 October 2023 – With support from the “Mega Arts and Cultural Event Fund,”returns to the public eye this autumn after a three-year hiatus. As the pioneering art fair dedicated to ink art,will present the city with a world-renowned initiative that celebrates niche and exquisite ink art. The event will feature a series of captivating exhibitions, public installations, ink art events, and educational activities, taking viewers on a journey through the evolution of ink art from its ancient roots to its contemporary expressions.will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from Thursday 5 October to Sunday 8 October 2023, with a VIP Preview on Wednesday, 4 October 2023.