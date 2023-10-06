Ink Asia 2023 Integrating Art and Technology: Celebrating the Premier Ink Art Event of the Year on 5-8 October
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 October 2023 – With support from the “Mega Arts and Cultural Event Fund,” INK ASIA returns to the public eye this autumn after a three-year hiatus. As the pioneering art fair dedicated to ink art, INK ASIA 2023 will present the city with a world-renowned initiative that celebrates niche and exquisite ink art. The event will feature a series of captivating exhibitions, public installations, ink art events, and educational activities, taking viewers on a journey through the evolution of ink art from its ancient roots to its contemporary expressions. INK ASIA 2023 will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from Thursday 5 October to Sunday 8 October 2023, with a VIP Preview on Wednesday, 4 October 2023.