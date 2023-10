New QLS1046-Space reference design provides high-speed data connectivity in space applications

GRENOBLE, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 12 October 2023 – Teledyne e2v is developing, in collaboration with Microchip Technology, a ground-breaking space computing reference design to enable high-speed data routing in Space applications. This innovative reference design will be presented at EDHPC 2023 (European Data Handling & Data Processing Conference, October 2-6, 2023, Juan-Les-Pins, France).