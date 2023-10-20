TLUX Singapore To Expand Their Unique Decorative Light Bulb Range

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 October 2023 – TLUX, a leading lighting provider in Singapore, has announced the expansion of their unique decorative light bulb range with the RN decorative filament LED bulb. These bulbs, which use new LED technology, allow customers to enjoy the classic beauty of traditional tungsten Edison bulbs while reducing their energy consumption.While LED filament vintage bulbs are the standard energy-efficient alternative to incandescent light bulbs, they cannot mimic the fine filaments of traditional tungsten bulbs. As such, TLUX aims to introduce RN bulbs, which use LED chips and a laser-sculpted acrylic structure that looks similar to tungsten filament bulbs. These bulbs redefine the conventional Edison carbon filament and enable soft illumination that is friendly to the eyes. By using LED, these bulbs have a longer lifespan, consume less energy, and generate less heat than traditional tungsten bulbs. Moreover, the RN bulbs are made of high-end glass that is glossier yet more resistant to dust stains and impact than the conventional bulb.Currently, TLUX offers a wide range of lighting solutions, including hanging pendant lights and LED track lights in Singapore . They also provide lighting packages for homes catering to HDB, condo, and landed properties. In addition to their comprehensive selection of products, TLUX harnesses advanced LED technology and produces bulbs that have a long lifespan and can save up to 90% of energy. Therefore, customers can illuminate their space, whether commercial or residential, without significantly adding to the electricity bill. By expanding their decorative light bulb range, TLUX hopes all customers can fulfil their lighting needs without compromising aesthetics.TLUX is a reliable and innovative lighting provider in Singapore, offering energy-efficient lighting solutions for residential and commercial customers. They are always seeking to provide quality LED bulbs and fixtures at competitive prices.For more information on TLUX and their products, do visit them at https://tlux.sg/ Hashtag: #TLUX

