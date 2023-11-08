Asian University for Women partner with Cisco Networking Academy Program
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 November 2023 – Asian University for Women (AUW) and the world’s leading technology company Cisco signed an agreement that Cisco will provide access to Cisco Networking Academy Program, the company’s global IT and cybersecurity education program, skills-based career certifications, and cyber security training to selected students attending the university in Bangladesh. The collaboration aims to provide students the IT competencies they need to thrive in the workforce.