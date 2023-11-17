The 21st Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City – VIETNAM EXPO 2023 in HCMC

Showcases Innovation and Excellence in Five Key Fields
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 17 November 2023 – The much-awaited Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City (VIETNAM EXPO 2023 in HCMC) is set to captivate visitors and participants alike with its diverse showcase of cutting-edge products and innovative solutions. Organised by VINEXAD from 7th to 9th December 2023 at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center – 799 Nguyen Van Linh Street, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM EXPO 2023 features 1,600 booths and hosts 1,200 exhibitors representing 20 countries and territories. Five prominent fields of the show include Hardware & Hand Tools, Garden & Landscape, Elevator & Components, Sports & Cycle and International Pavilions.