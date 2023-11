The 21st Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City – VIETNAM EXPO 2023 in HCMC

Showcases Innovation and Excellence in Five Key Fields

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 17 November 2023 – The much-awaited Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City ( VIETNAM EXPO 2023 in HCMC ) is set to captivate visitors and participants alike with its diverse showcase of cutting-edge products and innovative solutions. Organised by VINEXAD from 7th to 9th December 2023 at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center – 799 Nguyen Van Linh Street, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM EXPO 2023 featuresand hostsrepresenting. Five prominent fields of the show include Hardware & Hand Tools, Garden & Landscape, Elevator & Components, Sports & Cycle and International Pavilions.