Bowtie launches “Term Critical Illness – Early Stage & Multiple Cover”
- Covering 4 types of early stage critical illness including carcinoma-in-situ and angioplasty surgeries¹
- Offering 10 claims in total for both early stage critical illness and major critical illness combined, with a total payout of up to 600% of the coverage amount² ⁴
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 December 2023 – Bowtie, Hong Kong’s first virtual insurer³, is pleased to announce the launch of a new product, “Term Critical Illness – Early Stage & Multiple Cover” building upon its existing product, “Term Critical Illness – Multiple Cover”. By introducing a pure protection insurance product that covers early stage critical illness, Bowtie aims to continue providing customers with up-to-date and comprehensive protection, fixing the significant protection gap in Hong Kong.