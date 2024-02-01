You.en, a cross-border e-commerce site that conveys the appeal of Japanese products through short videos, is launched.

Published: February 1, 2024

You.en, a brand new cross-border e-commerce site that utilizes short video content

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 February 2024 – Today, February 1, 2024, Fun Japan Communications Inc. announced “You.en”, a cross-border e-commerce site targeting Asian working women, due to launch on February 8, 2024. Utilizing our knowledge and experience in cross-border e-commerce, we have created a website that makes it easier for customers to imagine how the products will be used by showcasing them through the highly popular media form of short videos. A major benefit of this format is the ability to clearly convey the texture and size of products, which can positively propel the purchasing process.

