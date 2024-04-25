Lee Chong Wei Shows Up On Chinese Hot cultural Talk Show “SHEDE Wisdom Talents”, Talking About “Crossing The Hill”
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 April 2024 – On April 24th, the Malaysian Datuk, national badminton player Lee Chong Wei showed up in the Six Season of the cultural talk show “SHEDE Wisdom Talents” to share his undaunted spirit and “always tougher than rivals” tactics, which aroused enthusiastic responses in both Malaysia and China. This pioneering figure talk show — Six Season of the “SHEDE Wisdom Talents” is jointly produced by China’s famous Baijiu company Shede Spirits Co., Ltd, Phoenix Satellite Television , and Dragon TV, inviting all prestigious celebrities from various fields, including Li Di, chief scientist of China FAST; Wu Minxia, Olympic champion, and Wu Shihong, former General Manager of Microsoft China.