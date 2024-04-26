Nano-Care Deutschland AG launches next generation of sustainable PFAS-free oleophobic coatings

REHLINGEN-SIERSBURG, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 26 April 2024 – Nano-Care Deutschland AG, leader in the development of innovative surface finishes, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product range. Taking “next generation products” as its theme, the company is introducing a range of revolutionary solutions that not only offer maximum performance, but also place a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental compatibility.





MORE FROM THIS SECTION