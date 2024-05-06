TCL joins hands with Ghurki Hospital to brighten the Childrens Ward with gifts

LAHORE: TCL, Pakistan’sNo.1 LED TV brand, in a heartwarming gesture of compassion, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital. In a heartfelt display of its unwavering dedication to community enrichment, TCL Pakistan has donated two LED TVs to the Children’s Ward at Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital, sparking joy amongst the young patients.

The LED TVs will not only serve as a source of entertainment but also as a tool for educational programs, helping to create a more comfortable and positive experience for young patients and their families.

“We are delighted to partner with Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital in this meaningful initiative,” said Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa.

“At TCL, we believe in giving back to the communities where we operate. By providing these LED TVs to the Children’s Ward, we hope to bring joy and comfort to the young patients during their time at the hospital.”

The management at Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital expressed their gratitude for TCL’s generous donation, highlighting the positive impact it will have on the children under their care. This gesturereaffirms TCL’s commitment to making a difference in society and reflects its core values of empathy and compassion. TCL continues its longstanding dedication to supporting initiatives that benefit local communities and looks forward to furthering its efforts to create a positive impact through similar activities.

