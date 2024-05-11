PFA Cracks Down on Adulterated Beverage Production, Seizes Contaminated Juice and Expired Ingredients

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has initiated legal action against a beverage manufacturing facility for producing adulterated products, following a seizure of 700 litres of counterfeit juice, 107kg of expired flavors, and related machinery. The case was registered at the closest police station as part of the crackdown.

Muhammad Asim Javaid, the Director General of PFA, reported that a targeted operation was conducted at a juice production plant located on Kasur Road, where the team discovered the facility actively engaged in the production of contaminated juices in various flavors. He highlighted that the authority confiscated a significant amount of adulterated juice after laboratory tests revealed that the juice samples did not meet health standards. The tests indicated a low brix level, use of artificial sweeteners, and fraudulent labeling practices. The director general noted that these substandard beverages were intended for distribution to local stores at low prices, but the swift action of the raiding team, based on a tip-off, thwarted the plant’s plans.

In a related enforcement action, the PFA imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on a bakery operation situated at Hamdard Chowk in the Industrial Area for breaching the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. The enforcement team’s visit to the bakery revealed the use of non-food grade containers, a prevalence of mosquitoes, unsanitary working conditions, and a failure to adhere to previously issued PFA directives. Additionally, expired ingredients were found to be used in the production of bakery goods.

Javaid also mentioned that PFA’s watchdog teams are actively monitoring the transportation of meat and milk. They have established screening checkpoints at the city’s entry and exit points to inspect vehicles early in the morning and late at night, ensuring the traceability of the milk and meat supply chains. This initiative is part of PFA’s commitment to providing consumers with access to safe and high-quality food products.

Highlighting broader initiatives, Muhammad Asim Javaid elaborated on PFA’s ongoing efforts to increase food safety awareness throughout Punjab. The goal is to empower every citizen to act as a vigilant food inspector, thereby contributing to the province’s food safety landscape. He reaffirmed the authority’s dedication to eradicating food adulteration in Punjab through a stringent zero-tolerance policy against any forms of food adulteration and malpractices by the adulteration mafia.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION