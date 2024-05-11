PFA Halts Operations at Contaminated Mayonnaise Facility in Lahore

LAHORE: A significant operation was carried out by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), where an enforcement team raided a sauce manufacturing unit on Band Road, Lahore, leading to a halt in its production due to serious adulteration issues.

The PFA has taken rigorous actions against the Food Business Operator (FBO) responsible for the mayonnaise production, including the issuance of an emergency prohibition order (EPO) and the disposal of 6,000kg of contaminated mayonnaise. An FIR was also registered at the nearest police station against the operator, as confirmed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.

Director General Javaid disclosed that the authority intervened after onsite screening tests revealed that the food samples from the facility were substandard. The investigative team discovered the use of harmful additives such as loose colors, starch, chemicals, and artificial flavors in the mayonnaise.

Additionally, the raid uncovered other alarming practices at the facility, including the storage of ketchup and sauces in non-food grade drums, a clear violation of food safety laws. The team also noted issues with the labeling practices, including unapproved labels and incorrect addresses on product packaging.

Javaid emphasized that the adulterated mayonnaise was intended for distribution to local hotels and shops, posing a significant health risk to the public. In his statement, he expressed a strong commitment to eliminating such fraudulent practices in food production across Punjab.

The Director General has urged the public to actively participate in safeguarding health standards by reporting any suspicious or unlawful food-related activities. Citizens can contact the PFA through their helpline at 1223, or via their website and social media platforms, to report issues related to public health or food safety concerns.

