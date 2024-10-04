HKVAX Secures SFC Type 1, 7 and AMLO Licences

Focusing on OTC Trading, Security Token Offerings, and Real-World Asset Tokenization

Efficient OTC brokerage: Deep liquidity and optimized pricing for institutional clients. 24/7 trading platform: Round-the-clock trading with customized tools. Comprehensive asset custody: Multi-signature technology, cold/hot wallet separation, and comprehensive insurance coverage.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 October 2024 – Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX) has obtained Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 7 (providing automated trading services) licences from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), along with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) licence to operate a virtual asset trading platform.As Hong Kong’s third regulated virtual asset platform, HKVAX supports the city’s status as a global virtual asset hub. Beyond over-the-counter (OTC) trading, exchange, and custody services, HKVAX specializes in Security Token Offerings (STO) and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. This comprehensive approach provides one-stop virtual asset financial services, strengthening Hong Kong’s fintech ecosystem.HKVAX aims to build an intelligent, secure, seamless, and compliant virtual asset ecosystem. Dr. Anthony Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of HKVAX, said: “Obtaining the licence affirms HKVAX and demonstrates Hong Kong’s resolve to lead in the virtual asset industry. We’re part of a financial landscape revolution, aiming to establish Hong Kong as the STO and RWA center for Asia and beyond.”Dr. Ng emphasized that STO and RWA development will revolutionize traditional financial markets, enhance asset liquidity, and create more opportunities for financiers and investors. This aligns with Hong Kong’s goals to strengthen its position as a financial hub and international asset management center. He believes HKVAX will offer higher quality, diverse options for local and global financiers and investors.HKVAX’s innovation extends beyond its business model to the technological level. Simon Liu, Co-Founder and CTO, said: “HKVAX’s platform builds infrastructure for the future industry ecosystem. Our highly compatible system flexibly supports our business and partners, aiding industry development. Our five pillars – advanced trading engine, efficient settlement, unified asset management, leading blockchain technology, and multi-layered cybersecurity measurements – construct trustworthy products and services for clients. STOs and RWAs have broad market prospects and are key to HKVAX’s tech-driven financial innovation.”Co-Founder and COO Sam Fok stated: “Obtaining the licence is just the first step. We will continue implementing our business plans. Our structure provides a good platform for potential clients and partners. It’s not just an exchange, but a complete and comprehensive ecosystem. We offer end-to-end solutions, carefully designing every aspect from asset tokenization to custody, ensuring maximum security and efficiency. We welcome all potential partners and clients to discuss mutually beneficial solutions.”Mr. Fok added that the licences demonstrate the company’s compliance and security efforts. He emphasized HKVAX’s adoption of the highest “Know Your Customer” (KYC) and “Anti-Money Laundering” (AML) standards, creating a safe trading environment for investors. The company also provides comprehensive insurance for its custody services, ensuring absolute security of client assets.HKVAX’s three core services include:In addition to these core businesses, HKVAX offers professional investors one-stop virtual asset management services including STOs and RWAs, such as asset tokenization consulting, technical support, token issuance and listing, secondary market trading, and asset custody and management.HKVAX is forming a virtual asset alliance with strategic partners including brokers, Money Service Operators (MSOs), Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) issuers, stablecoin issuers, virtual asset platforms, and project teams. This collaboration aims to create a thriving virtual asset ecosystem and contribute to Hong Kong’s financial innovation. Post-licensing, the company will continue working closely with regulators to elevate industry standards, striving to provide more diverse and efficient services while fully complying with regulations.Hashtag: #HKVAX

About HKVAX

Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX) is the third virtual asset trading platform licensed by Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission. As a leading virtual asset management platform, HKVAX aims to be a key global player in virtual finance, based in Hong Kong.



Beyond OTC trading, exchange, and custody services, HKVAX focuses on Security Token Offerings (STO) and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. It combines traditional finance with blockchain technology to serve institutional and professional investors.



HKVAX prioritizes security and compliance, using strict “Know Your Customer” (KYC) / “Anti-Money Laundering” (AML) standards, multi-signature technology, wallet separation, and comprehensive insurance. It actively cooperates with regulators to promote industry standards and forms strategic alliances with brokers, Money Service Operators (MSOs), Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) issuers, and other platforms to build a compliant virtual asset ecosystem. Through these efforts, HKVAX drives Hong Kong’s financial innovation and advances the global virtual asset market.



