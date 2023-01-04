Doubleview Appoints Red Cloud Securities Inc. to Provide Corporate Advisory Services

Vancouver, Canada – Newsfile Corp. – January 4, 2023 –(the “Company” or “Doubleview”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (together “Red Cloud”) to provide the Company with a range of corporate advisory services. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance to mineral exploration and mining companies in accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile.Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for the services it will render starting January 1, 2023 and for an initial six-month period and the arrangement can automatically renew month-to-month thereafter at the option of the Company. More specifically, Red Cloud will provide services such as organizing and administering “roadshows”, drafting traditional marketing materials, managing Doubleview’s social media and providing traditional media support and assistant in the creating of video content for exclusive use on “Red Cloud TV” and other services as required by the Company. In certain circumstances additional services may be provided to the Company by Red Cloud and an additional contingent consideration for such services may be applicable. The engagement of Red Cloud is subject to TSX Venture Approval. Red Cloud has no direct relationship with the Company, other than as contemplated in the current agreement.“Doubleview has entered a new horizon in its growth that must now reach out to higher grounds in the mining exploration arena. With the strategic metals and unique new North American financial spectrum, we need professionals in this environment to bolster our growth. I am sure that Red Cloud’s unique and robust experience in the strategic metals and mining markets will open new doors for Doubleview,” stated Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO.Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company’s portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.Vancouver, BC Farshad ShirvaniPresident & CEOT: (604) 678-9587E: corporate@doubleview.ca

About Doubleview Gold Corp.