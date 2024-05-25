Fujian Province’s 50 Key Projects in Digital Economy Attract 31.9 Billion Yuan in Investments
FUZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 May 2024 – To enhance the impact of the Digital China Summit, accelerate innovation in the digital economy, and propel the development of new high-quality productive forces, the Fujian Provincial Digital Economy Cooperation and Innovative Development Conference convened on May 24, 2024, coinciding with the summit’s opening. Held at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference & Exhibition Center, the event featured the signing and promotion of multiple key projects. The event was held by the Organizing Committee of the Digital China Summit, with support from the Development and Reform Commission of Fujian Province and the Fujian Provincial Data Management Bureau.