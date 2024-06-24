Galaxy Macau Champions International Cities Of Gastronomy Fest Macao Bolstering Macau’s Identity as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy with Culinary Excellence

Galaxy Macau participated in the International Cities of Gastronomy Fest Macao takes place from June 14 to June 23, 2024 in Macau.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 June 2024 – Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (hereinafter “Galaxy Macau”) participated in the International Cities of Gastronomy Fest Macao hosted by the Macau SAR Government Tourism Office. Embracing the innovative combination of “Travel + Gastronomy”, Galaxy Macau actively supports the Macau SAR Government’s strategic initiative for the diversified development of Macau’s tourism industry, contributing to the further development of Macau as a “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure” and a “Creative City of Gastronomy”.The International Cities of Gastronomy Fest Macao took place from June 14 to June 23, 2024. This major culinary and cultural event brought together multiple UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy, supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Through activities such as the “International Gastronomy Promenade”, “City of Gastronomy Showcase” and “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao”, the festival leveraged gastronomy to bridge Macau with the world, offering Macau locals and tourists alike a unique opportunity to experience Macau’s distinctive food culture and its “Creative City of Gastronomy” charm. Galaxy Macau participated in all four segments of the festival, showcasing its culinary prowess as “The Dining Destination in Asia”.Waso Café, a very popular Hong Kong style café, will make its grand debut in Macau at Galaxy Macau this year. Ahead of its official opening, it showcased signature dishes like “Pineapple Bun” and “Bottled Milk Tea” at the “International Gastronomy Promenade”, giving guests a sneak peek of its tantalizing flavors. Additionally, the award-winning Executive Pastry Chef of Galaxy Macau, Lok Hin Yam, personally prepared the Serradura Ice Cream, which attracted a large number of visitors to try and taste.In the “City of Gastronomy Showcase”, Andre Ferreira Lai, Executive Chef of Andaz Kitchen at Andaz Macau, who comes from a mixed Chinese-Portuguese background and has over 20 years of culinary experience, demonstrated the preparation of two signature dishes: Grandma Rosa’s Portuguese Tart and Porco Balichão Pork with Tamarind and Shrimp Paste. The Portuguese tart, made using a century-old recipe, was crafted with precision, achieving a perfect balance of crispy crust and creamy filling. The Porco Balichão Pork with Tamarind and Shrimp Paste, is a hallmark of local Macanese cuisine, combines Portuguese, Indian, and local Chinese ingredients and cooking techniques. Chef Lai selected pork belly marinated with sugar for tenderness, enhanced with the rich flavor of Macanese salted shrimp paste, and creatively added tamarind and cloves to achieve a complex interplay of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. Both dishes received enthusiastic acclaim from audiences and guests, allowing them to experience the unique culinary charm of Macau up close.Chef Andre also represented Galaxy Macau at the “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao”, engaging in in-depth discussions with experts and city representatives from Creative Cities of Gastronomy worldwide on the symbiotic development of gastronomy and wellness. He shared insights on selecting and using ingredients and how to ensure that culinary practices promote a healthy lifestyle, benefiting both individual well-being and social welfare.Notably, Galaxy Macau extended its support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals beyond the event itself by inviting guest chefs from Kuching, Malaysia, to exchange ideas and insights on sustainable development in the culinary industry with the Galaxy Macau culinary team. Among them, Laura Jane Bara, a renowned chef from Kuching and Jan Ruangnukulkit, the Executive Chef of Saffron at Banyan Tree Macau, joined forces to demonstrate the preparation of various dishes. Their collaboration showcased the finesse and precision of female chefs, advocating for gender equality in the global culinary scene.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

