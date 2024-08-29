Samsung Delivers Exceptional Laundry Efficiency and Convenience with the New Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ uses Heatpump Technology to dry clothes at low temperatures to prevent fabric shrinkage, while saving time and energy

AI Home is the 7″ LCD Display that lets homeowners control their appliance intuitively with their fingers.

1Based on internal testing of the cycle time when drying an IEC 3kg load with Cotton cycle. Results: BESPOKE AI Laundry Combo model with a heat pump (WD21B6400KV) = 78 minutes vs. WD21B6400KV/** combo model with a condenser= 202 minutes, which is a reduction of 60%. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents.





2Based on internal testing and verified by KATRI (Korea Apparel Testing Research Institute) of the cycle energy consumption when drying an IEC 3kg load with Cotton cycle.





3Does not mean all services available on the AI Home are AI or generate information or outcomes using AI. The services/features that use deep learning models are limited to AI Smart Dial, AI Wash & Dry, and Voice enabled with Bixby. The learning models may be updated from time to time and may generate incomplete or incorrect information.





4The SmartThings App is available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.





5Detection and sensing capabilities are based on our deep learning models trained using predefined set of data and may yield inaccurate or incorrect results. New datasets may be introduced to our learning models from time to time to enhance its accuracy





6Based on AI-based algorithm and internal testing using the AI Wash & Dry cycle on an IEC 8lb load. A turbidity sensor operates for all weights, while fabric sensing operates for 8lbs and under. Actual results may vary depending on individual use.





7Based on internal testing and verified by KATRI (Korea Apparel Testing Research Institute) of the cycle time when drying a DOE (50% cotton/50% polyester) 3kg load with a Super Speed cycle of WD25DB8995BZ model. The washing and drying cycle was completed in 98 minutes. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.





8Wash in 28 minutes: Based on using a Super Speed cycle with an 10lb DOE (cotton 50% +polyester 50%) load. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents.





9Dry in 70 minutes: Based on using a Super Speed cycle with an 10lb DOE (cotton 50% + polyester 50%) load with a Residual Moisture Content (RMC) of 48% after a wash cycle. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents.





10AI Ecobubble™’s detection and sensing capabilities are available for AI Wash & Dry and Bedding cycles only and are based on our deep learning models trained using predefined set of data and may yield inaccurate or incorrect results. New datasets may be introduced to our learning models from time to time to enhance its accuracy.





11Tested with Ecobubble™ vs. normal water-based detergent using the AHAM test.





12Based on the Performance Lab Test report by Springboard Engineering on EMPA strips, comparing a normal detergent solution and bubble technology without mechanical action. Individual results may vary.





13Expected number of loads: 1 compartment can hold general detergent for up to 17 loads. Flex compartment can hold one of the following: softener for up to 19 loads, general detergent for up to 15 loads or specialty detergent for up to 36 loads. If both compartments are used for detergent only, it can hold up to 32 loads.





14Based on testing by the Ocean Wise Plastics Lab using a 2kg load of 100% polyester hoodies, comparing the Synthetics cycle on a Samsung conventional model 27″ washing machine with Korean design and the Less Microfiber cycle. Results may vary depending on the actual clothes and usage conditions.





15The 20-year parts warranty is only applicable to the inverter motor.

