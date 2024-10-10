Diplomatic missions and foreign companies must hire refugees

In a world where the plight of refugees has become increasingly dire, the 1951 Refugee Convention stands as a beacon of hope and a framework for protection. More than 140 nations have pledged their commitment to uphold the rights and dignity of those fleeing persecution. Yet, here in Malaysia, a glaring contradiction exists. Despite the presence of diplomatic missions and NGOs from countries that have ratified the Convention, registered refugees under UNHCR are denied the most basic right of all—the opportunity to work. The streets of Kuala Lumpur are bustling with vibrant businesses owned by citizens from these very nations. Restaurants, factories, hotels, and major companies thrive, yet they paradoxically turn a blind eye to the plight of UNHCR registered refugees. Instead, these businesses often prefer hiring foreign workers, many of whom hail from Nepal, for roles that could easily be filled by those seeking refuge. This is a disheartening reality: while Malaysian citizens are reluctant to take up low-level jobs, registered refugees, who are eager to contribute and support their families, are left out in the cold. Consider this: a diplomatic mission may employ five local Malaysians, but why not extend the same opportunities to UNHCR registered refugees? Positions such as office boys, cleaners, kitchen helpers, gardeners, or security guards could easily be filled by individuals who are desperate for employment and ready to work. The lack of action from countries that have signed the Refugee Convention speaks volumes about their commitment to the very principles they champion. As citizens of these countries operate their businesses in Malaysia, they must recognize their moral obligation to provide opportunities for registered refugees. Imagine the impact if just a fraction of these businesses prioritized refugee employment. Not only would it empower the most vulnerable members of society, but it would also set a precedent for humanitarian action. Furthermore, these countries should instruct their nationals conducting business in Malaysia to give priority to UNHCR registered refugees when hiring. By submitting their manpower demands to UNHCR Malaysia and the International Organization for Migration, these companies can facilitate a channel through which refugee talent can be utilized. It is a win-win situation, fostering inclusivity while meeting labor demands. The current governmental stance on refugee employment forces many to resort to begging or, tragically, criminal activities to survive. When refugees commit crimes out of sheer desperation, the backlash they face is swift and severe. Society often overlooks the circumstances that lead them to such actions. It is crucial that we shift our perspective and recognize the human beings behind the refugee label—individuals seeking dignity, safety, and a chance to rebuild their lives. This column serves as an urgent plea to diplomatic missions, NGOs, and businesses operating in Malaysia. The time for action is now. It is not merely a question of providing jobs; it is a matter of humanity and human rights. Many Muslim refugees place their hopes in non-Muslim countries, understanding that their plight is often ignored in their own homelands. Human rights organizations must rally behind this cause, advocating for the employment of UNHCR registered refugees and restoring their dignity as human beings. Let us stand together to ensure that the rights outlined in the 1951 Refugee Convention are not just words on paper but a living reality for those who need it the most. It is time to extend a helping hand and offer the hope of a better tomorrow to those who have endured so much. Together, we can make a difference.

The writer is a senior Journalist He can be reached at pmpk55@hotmail.com

MORE FROM THIS SECTION