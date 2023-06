The world’s first DQHD OLED monitor features AI upscaling and an incredibly fast 0.03ms response time (GtG) to bring gamers closer to the action

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 June 2023 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the global launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (G95SC model), which has been enhanced with next-level AI upscaling technology. Building on the success of last year’s Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SB), the new monitor joins the lineup to open a new era of OLED gaming.