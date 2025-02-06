24/7 FITNESS Launches Flagship Club at Orchard Road, Targets 40 Locations Across Singapore in 3 Years

24/7 FITNESS has officially debuted in Singapore with the opening of its flagship club on Orchard Road.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 February 2025 – 24/7 FITNESS, one of Hong Kong’s most renowned fitness brands, has officially debuted in Singapore with the opening of its flagship club on Orchard Road. This expansion follows the acquisition of local fitness chain GymmBoxx, marking 24/7 FITNESS’s commitment to providing accessible, world-class fitness solutions to Singaporeans. With plans to open 40 locations over the next three years, the brand is set to become a go-to destination for fitness enthusiasts.The 10,000-square-foot Orchard flagship club is Singapore’s largest 24/7 FITNESS facility and boasts state-of-the-art equipment from world-renowned brands. Offering advanced cardio machines and weight-training equipment, the gym is designed to meet the needs of all fitness levels, from beginners to seasoned athletes. As a 24-hour gym, members can work out conveniently, enjoying unparalleled flexibility in their fitness schedules.“Our goal is to redefine fitness accessibility in Singapore by providing world-class facilities and services at an affordable price,” said Ingrid Wong, CEO of 24/7 FITNESS. “By expanding to 40 locations over the next three years, 24/7 FITNESS is committed to becoming the fitness brand of choice for Singaporeans who prioritize their health and well-being.”24/7 FITNESS has already opened 13 branches in strategic locations across Singapore, including popular spots like Ci Yuan Community Club, Keat Hong Community Club, The Seletar Mall, Margaret Market and Yew Tee MRT. Upcoming sites include prominent destinations such as The Cathay, Jalan Besar, Beauty World and Tampines North Community Club, ensuring that members across the island have easy access to 24/7 FITNESS’s world-class facilities.24/7 FITNESS offers a transparent pricing model starting at just $98 per month, with no joining fees or prepayment required. This straightforward pricing ensures that members receive exceptional value without the hidden costs often associated with other gyms. With access to all 24/7 FITNESS locations across the Asia-Pacific region, members can enjoy flexibility and convenience wherever they go. For those seeking personalized guidance on their fitness journey, the gym has a team of dedicated personal trainers available to help customers achieve their goals.24/7 FITNESS is also introducing cutting-edge technology with its Smart Face Recognition Terminal, allowing for seamless and secure access to all locations worldwide without the need for a physical key fob or card. This contactless entry system is ideal for those with busy schedules or traveling abroad, ensuring quick and easy access whenever needed. Additionally, the gym’s welcoming atmosphere, designed with a neutral color scheme and soothing Tiffany Blue accents, fosters a comfortable environment where members of all fitness levels can feel at ease and motivated to reach their goals.Founded in Hong Kong, 24/7 FITNESS has rapidly grown to over 200 locations across the Asia-Pacific region, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, and Macau. Its entry into Singapore marks a significant milestone in the brand’s mission to make fitness accessible and affordable for all. As part of its commitment to the local community, 24/7 FITNESS aims to redefine the fitness experience in Singapore by combining convenience, technology, and value, ensuring that all Singaporeans can achieve their health and wellness goals.For further details about 24/7 FITNESS clubs, please visit: https://bit.ly/3BzsHj9 Hashtag: #247fitness

