Linklogis Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments in the US and UK Markets

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 February 2025 – Linklogis, a leading provider of technology-driven supply chain finance solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment ofasandas. In addition to these key hires, Linklogis International, the international arm of Linklogis, has made significant investments into critical business functions including: Revenue Operations, Marketing, Risk, Legal, and HR. These strategic moves demonstrate Linklogis’ commitment to accelerating growth and strengthening its presence in key global markets.brings extensive experience scaling high-growth fintech companies. In his new role he will oversee sales, operations, and business development strategies across the US and UK markets. His proven track record in sales leadership and operational excellence will be instrumental in driving revenue growth and deepening relationships with clients and partners. A core focus will be expanding Linklogis’ services to underserved mid-market businesses, providing tailored financial solutions to companies that traditionally face challenges in accessing efficient trade finance.will head the UK operation and will focus on expanding Linklogis’ footprint by developing new business acquisition and portfolio growth strategies. His expertise in financial technology and B2B sales will support Linklogis’ mission to transform global trade finance, with a particular emphasis on helping mid-market enterprises optimize their working capital, while delivering best in class customer solutions.Additionally, Linklogis International has recently announced its expansion into the Indian market by hiring Priyesh Rajan and the local team there. These moves aim to strengthen Linklogis’ position in critical global trade corridors, particularly in the export of goods from India-to-US & UK and China-to-US & UK. These trade routes are vital for businesses looking to expand their international operations, and Linklogis’ advanced supply chain finance solutions will provide companies with greater access to liquidity, improved cash flow, and reduced transaction friction.“We are excited to welcome Matt and Milan to our leadership team,” said Mr Charles Song, Founder & Chairman of Linklogis. “Their extensive experience and strategic vision will help drive our expansion efforts and enhance our ability to serve businesses in the US and UK markets. By focusing on mid-market companies and key trade lanes, we aim to bridge financial gaps and fuel global trade growth.”Hashtag: #Linklogis

About Linklogis International

Headquartered in Singapore, Linklogis is a technology-driven supply chain finance platform dedicated to optimizing working capital solutions for enterprises and financial institutions. Leveraging AI, blockchain, and cloud-based technology, Linklogis delivers seamless financing solutions that enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across global supply chains. Linklogis is listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as the first listed supply chain finance technology SaaS enterprise.

