Blue Bottle Coffee Perfects The At-Home Iced Latte With The Introduction Of Craft Instant Espresso
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 May 2023 – Blue Bottle Coffee announces its latest innovation and first soluble espresso product – Craft Instant Coffee Espresso will be available in Blue Bottle Coffee Hong Kong starting from 20 May. Removing the need for machines and brewing expertise, Blue Bottle’s Craft Instant Espresso makes enjoying delicious cafe-quality espresso drinks anywhere effortless, instantly brings the meticulous quality of Blue Bottle espresso into your home.