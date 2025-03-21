ZJLD Group FY2024 Performance Shows High-Quality and Stable Development with a Remarkable 116.3% Surge in Operating Cash Flow

Steadfastly Implements High-Quality Development Strategies and Optimize Channel Structures with a Focus on Global Market Expansion



FY 2024



(for the year ended December 31, 2024)



(RMB’000)

FY 2023



(for the year ended December 31, 2023)



(RMB’000)

Increased by

Revenue

7,066,784

7,030,467

0.5%

Gross profit

4,143,040

4,079,948

1.5%

Gross profit margin

58.6%

58.0%

0.6 percentage points

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

781,003

361,226

116.3%

Adjusted net profit (non-IFRS measure)

1,676,275

1,622,602

3.3%

Adjusted net profit margin (non-IFRS measure)

23.7%

23.1%

0.6 percentage points



During the Year, the Group experienced a significant increase in net cash flow from operating activities, demonstrating a stable upward trend that reflects financial health and long-term resilience. In 2022, the Company reported negative net operating cash flow; however, with continuous optimization of business structures and successful implementation of market strategies, net operating cash flow rose to approximately RMB360 million in 2023 and further escalated to about RMB780 million in 2024. This remarkable leap signifies the Company’s steadily improving financial framework and robust operations, showcasing operational resilience and financial confidence, while also reflecting the market’s strong trust in its products and business model.

As the primary growth engine of the Group, the flagship brand, Zhenjiu, has maintained its position as the fourth-largest sauce-aroma baijiu brand in China for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024)[1]. Additionally, the influence and market positioning of its premium and above products have been further solidified. Since the second quarter of 2024, the demand in the baijiu consumption market has remained subdued. To proactively address intense competition in traditional distribution channels, Zhenjiu has steadfastly adhered to its “Dual-Channel Growth Strategy,” consolidating traditional distributor networks while actively exploring emerging customers characterized by high social engagement and frequent baijiu consumption. Despite facing cyclical industry adjustments and market pressures during the Year, the sales revenue of Zhenjiu’s premium baijiu business division achieved impressive double-digit growth. Thanks to that, the Zhenjiu brand recorded a total revenue of approximately RMB4,479.7 million, accounting for approximately 63.4% of the Group’s total revenue.

The Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of HKD0.21 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024 (2023: HKD0.18 per ordinary share), amounting to a total of HKD711.61 million, reflecting a substantial increase of 16.7% compared to the Fiscal Year 2023.



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Neswire – 21 March 2025 –(“ZJLD” or the “Company”, together with the Company’s subsidiaries, collectively the “Group”) (SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), an outstanding representative in the Chinese baijiu industry and the first baijiu company listed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce its annual results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (“Fiscal Year 2024”, “FY2024” or the “Year”).In 2024, the baijiu industry experienced a sustained decline in consumer demand starting from the second quarter, with sluggish market dynamics. The Group swiftly assessed risks and proactively implemented measures to control inventory and stabilize pricing, ensuring healthy channel stock levels while balancing growth momentum. By focusing on four core pillars – brand, base liquor, distribution channels, and team capabilities – the Group reinforced its foundation, fostered continuous innovation, and actively adjusted strategies to navigate cyclical industry changes while exploring and seizing potential growth opportunities.The flagship brand, Zhenjiu, capitalized on its rapidly rising brand influence to develop a series of well-defined expansion initiatives, such as actively exploring broader consumption scenarios for baijiu beyond traditional business contexts. The brand also pursued cross-sector collaborations, aiming to create diversified consumption scenarios and growth drivers. Additionally, the Group is committed to cultivating corporate client resources to expand orders from business-driven demand. Through the comprehensive implementation of Zhenjiu’s “Dual-Channel Growth Strategy,” the Group expanded its presence in emerging sales channels and among premium clientele, further enhancing the distributor network construction and effectively improving overall market competitiveness.During the Year, Zhenjiu’s signature high-end tasting events and distillery tours were continuously elevated, strengthening the sales framework for its sealed storage baijiu while optimizing the allocation of marketing resources and costs. The Group also proactively reduced the proportion of certain mid-range and below products with lower-unit prices and profit margins sold via e-commerce platforms. For the fiscal year 2024, the Group reported a gross profit of approximately RMB4,143.0 million (FY2023: RMB 4,079.9 million), with a stable gross profit margin of 58.6%, marking an increase for four consecutive years.The Group primarily distributes its baijiu products through a nationwide network of distributors and its direct sales team. In 2024, the Group reinforced channel monitoring by using digital tools and innovatively adjusted channel policies for premium and deluxe product series, thereby optimizing channel order and price stability. Simultaneously, by preferentially allocating resources to premium distributors, the Group further deepened its mutually beneficial partnerships with distributor partners. As a result, distributor sales revenue for Fiscal Year 2024 increased by 2.1% year-on-year to approximately RMB6,355.7 million (FY2023: RMB6,227.3 million), accounting for 89.9% of the Group’s total revenue.Looking ahead to 2025, despite ongoing industry challenges, the Group remains steadfast in its core strategies of high-quality and sustainable development with a focus on brand building, product quality enhancement, and channel innovation. The Group plans to further expand diverse consumption scenarios, such as banquets, and explore segmented sales channels with high baijiu purchasing potential. At the same time, efforts will continue to advance the dual-channel growth model, optimize the distributor network structure, and upgrade experiential marketing initiatives, including high-end tasting events and distillery tours. This will be complemented by diversified promotional strategies, including short videos and landmark advertisements, to enhance brand outreach. The Group will also continue to invest in developing core premium products to meet varying consumer needs and consolidate its market position.The Group’s four major brands have gradually formed a three-tier growth engine with a clear and distinct strategic positioning. The flagship brand, Zhenjiu, primarily operates in the premium and above segments of the sauce-aroma baijiu market, serving as the Group’s key growth engine, demonstrating strong performance nationwide while leveraging the market potential of sauce-aroma baijiu. Li Du, as the second growth engine, specializes in premium and above price ranges for mixed-aroma baijiu, achieving rapid growth and further enhancing its development by increasing brand recognition and expanding its nationwide sales network. Xiang Jiao and Kai Kou Xiao stand as regionally dominant brands in Hunan, significantly contributing to the Company’s long-term stable growth. The Group’s product portfolio encompasses three aroma profiles (i.e., sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma) across diverse price ranges, primarily targeting premium and above baijiu markets to maximize the satisfaction of the diverse preferences of consumers in different regions. These three growth engines complement one another and collectively propel the Group’s sustainable and high-quality development.ZJLD Group is actively expanding its global brand influence and making solid strides in its internationalization efforts. In April 2024, the Group successfully hosted the “” seminar in Hong Kong and Macau, collaborating with 50 leading partners to explore the potential of the Li Du brand globally. In May,made a dazzling debut in Kyoto, Japan, marking its global premiere. This feast of Song Dynasty aesthetics signifies Li Du’s formal entry onto the international stage and establishes a vital platform for promoting exchanges between the Chinese and Japanese liquor industries. These initiatives have laid a solid foundation for the Group’s global expansion, showcasing its determination and confidence in realizing its international ambitions., stated, “As a private enterprise with warmth and a strong sense of social responsibility, crafting high-quality baijiu is the “core duty” of ZJLD Group. At the same time, our “key mission” is to provide consumers with exceptional baijiu while creating better lives for our partners and employees. Throughout our journey of corporate development, we have consistently upheld the principle of giving back to society and contributing to regional economic prosperity. Since 2009, the number of employment positions provided by the Group has increased 40-fold and tax contributions increased by 340-fold.The year 2025 marks a significant milestone for the Group, as we celebrate the 50anniversary of Zhenjiu and solidify our vision of becoming a world-class baijiu enterprise. We will launch meticulously crafted affiliated products, strengthen our brand presence, and enhance our influence while comprehensively optimizing all aspects of production, management, and sales. The expectations of our consumers, the trust of our shareholders and partners, and the confidence placed in us by society are the driving forces behind our progress. With continuous innovation and a forward-looking approach, we aim to infuse new vitality into the baijiu industry, create greater value for our shareholders, and compose a new chapter of growth and development.”Hashtag: #ZJLD

About ZJLD Group Inc.

Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Kweichow, China’s primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, it was announced by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets. It is also known as one of the “Three Representative Baijiu Brands in Kweichow”.



ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China that is devoted to offering premium baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma. According to Frost & Sullivan statistics, the flagship brand Zhenjiu has maintained its position for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024) as the fourth largest sauce-aroma baijiu brand in China and the third largest in Guizhou Province, based on revenue. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including two national baijiu, Zhen Jiu and Li Du, and two regional brands, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.

