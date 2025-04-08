First Public-Private Partnership for I&T in Hong Kong: HKSTP to Co-Invest in Tech Ventures and Drive Global Success

HKSTP officially launched the fund for the HKSTP Co-Acceleration Programme, Hong Kong’s first-ever Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in innovation and technology sector that is managed by a Hong Kong statutory body, a HKSTP subsidiary which is licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to act as an Investment Manager of a Hong Kong Limited Partnership Fund (HKLPF), and announced the first batch of four strategic partners in this partnership.