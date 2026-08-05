Lahore Board Announces Matric Results: Kasur’s Amna Mehboob Tops the City With 1,192 Marks

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore, has officially announced the results of this year’s matriculation examinations, along with the names of the top position holders — capping months of anticipation for roughly 285,000 students across the city and its surrounding districts.

Secretary Higher Education Mudassar Riaz and BISE Lahore Chairman Professor Badar-us-Salam jointly announced the names at a ceremony, confirming that 2 lakh 85 thousand students had sat the exams this year.

Topping the overall list was Amna Mehboob of Educators High School Kasur, who secured 1,192 marks to claim first position. Muhammad Qasim of Punjab Daanish High School Rajanpur took second place with 1,191 marks, while Aizwa Javed of Punjab Girls High School Johar Town rounded out the top three with 1,190 marks.

In the Science Group (Boys), Muhammad Qasim led with 1,191 marks, followed by Muhammad Ayan and Onkar Singh, who tied for second with 1,189 marks each; Muhammad Ayan also claimed third with 1,188 marks. In the Science Group (Girls), Amna Mehboob again topped with 1,192 marks, followed by Aizwa Javed (1,190) and Fatima Abrar (1,189).

In the Arts Group (Boys), Muhammad Abdullah led with 1,126 marks, trailed by Muhammad Bilal Baig (1,112) and Ahmad Hafeez (1,109). Among Arts Group girls, Fareeha Khan topped with 1,170 marks, followed by Eman Fatima Saleem (1,166) and Fatima Abdul Samad (1,150). Students and parents can access detailed results through the Board’s official online portal.