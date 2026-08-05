Relief at the Pump: Government Slashes Petrol and Diesel Prices Again

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Motorists across Lahore got some welcome news this week as the federal government announced a fresh cut in the prices of petroleum products, marking the second consecutive price reduction in as many days.

Per a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs4.07 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs385.86 per litre. Petrol prices have also come down by Rs3.39 per litre, setting the new price at Rs328.56 per litre.

The Petroleum Division confirmed that the fresh pricing, determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), took effect at midnight and will remain in force for the next 24 hours. This follows a similar cut announced a day earlier, when petrol fell by Rs4.08 per litre and diesel by Rs2.45 per litre. Officials say the relief reflects both softer prices in the international oil market and domestic fiscal considerations, offering a bit of breathing room to households and transporters alike amid ongoing inflationary pressure.