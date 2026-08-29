New Anarkali Police Arrest Shopkeeper Accused of Harassing Child

LAHORE: The New Anarkali police have arrested a man accused of behaving indecently toward a young girl.

According to police, the accused, Ali Raza, harassed a minor girl who had come to his shop.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused, who has been handed over to the investigation wing.

The identity of the child has not been disclosed. Under Pakistani law and standard editorial practice, minors in cases of this nature are not identified, and reporting is confined to the proceedings recorded by the police.

Offences involving harassment of or indecent conduct toward a child are addressed through several provisions of the criminal law. The Pakistan Penal Code contains provisions covering assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, and words or gestures intended to insult modesty. Amendments made through the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2016, introduced a specific offence of sexual abuse of a child, defined to cover conduct falling short of assault, and prescribed enhanced punishment.

The framework for child protection in Punjab has been strengthened in stages over the past decade. The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020, established a national mechanism for rapid response in cases involving missing and abducted children, together with an alert system and prescribed timelines for police action. At provincial level, the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act and the institutional framework of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau provide for the care and rehabilitation of children at risk.

Investigative practice in cases involving child victims has also been the subject of specific procedural guidance. Statements are required to be recorded in a manner that avoids repeated questioning, medico-legal examination where applicable is to be conducted by an appropriate officer, and the child’s identity is protected through the course of proceedings.

Trials in cases involving offences against children are conducted with provisions for in-camera hearings and for measures preventing the child from being confronted directly by the accused during testimony.

The commercial density of the Anarkali area, one of the oldest and busiest retail districts in the walled city’s vicinity, means large numbers of children pass through it daily, frequently unaccompanied, on errands to neighbourhood shops.

Child protection specialists have consistently emphasised that reporting rates in cases of this kind remain low, with families often deterred by concerns about disclosure and social consequences. The registration of a case and prompt police action, as recorded here, are the elements that determine whether a complaint proceeds through the formal system at all.

The allegations remain to be tested before the trial court, and the accused is entitled to the presumption of innocence until the matter is determined on the evidence.

The transfer of the accused to the investigation wing marks the beginning of formal evidence-gathering in the case.