Women’s Asia Cup T20 Trophy Unveiled in Dubai With All Eight Captains

DUBAI/LAHORE: The trophy for the Women’s Asia Cup T20 has been unveiled in Dubai, with the captains of all eight teams participating in the event attending the ceremony.

The Women’s Asia Cup features the teams of Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and hosts the United Arab Emirates.

All 15 matches of the event will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, beginning tomorrow with the match between Thailand and Hong Kong.

The Pakistan women’s team will play its first match on September 1 against Thailand, while traditional rivals Pakistan and India will meet on September 5.

The first semi-final of the Asia Cup will be played on September 10 and the second semi-final on September 11. The final of the event will be held on September 13 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The eight-team format reflects the continued broadening of the women’s game across the continent. Alongside the four full-member sides — Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — the field includes Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and the host nation, all associate members whose participation has expanded as the tournament has grown from its original four-team configuration.

Thailand’s presence is the most notable of those. The side has established itself as the leading associate nation in Asian women’s cricket over the past decade, qualifying for global events and recording competitive performances against full-member opposition. Its opening fixture against Hong Kong sets the tournament in motion.

Staging the entire competition at a single venue is a format decision with practical consequences. Confining all 15 matches to the Dubai International Stadium eliminates travel between fixtures, allows a compressed schedule across a fortnight, and provides consistent playing conditions for every side — an equalising factor for teams with less exposure to varied surfaces.

Dubai’s late-summer conditions typically produce evening matches under lights, with surfaces that tend to assist spin as the tournament progresses and the pitches are reused across a heavy fixture load.

The September 5 fixture between Pakistan and India will draw the largest audience of the group stage. Meetings between the two sides are now confined almost entirely to multi-team tournaments, which concentrates attention on the few occasions they occur and gives such fixtures a significance beyond their competitive weight in the standings.

The Women’s Asia Cup has historically been dominated by India, with Bangladesh’s title in 2018 the sole interruption to that pattern. Pakistan has reached the final on multiple occasions without securing the title.

The tournament also functions as preparation within the international calendar, offering competitive fixtures against varied opposition ahead of global qualifying cycles — particularly valuable for the associate sides, whose access to matches against full members remains limited outside such events.

The competition runs from the opening fixture through to the final on September 13.