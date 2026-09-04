IPAK Unveils Advanced Packaging Films at 3P Pakistan 2026 in Lahore

LAHORE: International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) has unveiled a new generation of advanced flexible packaging films at 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan 2026, in a move the company says reflects a sharper focus on value-added, sustainable and export-oriented solutions.

According to an official statement issued by the company, the portfolio was put on display at Expo Centre Lahore, where the three-day exhibition is running from September 3 to 5, 2026.

The new range covers coated films, AlOx transparent barrier films and ultra-high-barrier metallized films, along with low-temperature sealing, aroma barrier, high heat resistance and retortable films. The company also showcased next-generation BOPE and functional-oriented films, together with circular packaging solutions built around Mono-PE, Mono-PP, Mono-PET and PCR films.

The products have been designed primarily for food, FMCG and other consumer-facing industries, with the statement pointing to improved barrier performance, longer shelf life, recyclability and better material efficiency as the core benefits.

The emphasis on mono-material structures is significant for converters watching global buyer requirements. Conventional flexible packaging often combines several different polymers in a single laminate, which delivers strong protection but complicates recycling because the layers cannot be easily separated. Mono-material designs keep the structure within a single polymer family, making the finished pack far easier to route into existing recycling streams.

Transparent barrier technology such as AlOx serves a similar dual purpose. It provides the oxygen and moisture protection that packaged food requires, while allowing the product to remain visible on the shelf, an attribute that metallized foil-based structures cannot offer.

The launch marks a further move by IPAK into specialised and higher-value packaging applications, opening opportunities to serve domestic manufacturers and international customers with more technically advanced products, the statement said.

The company also framed the development in national terms. Higher-value barrier, coated and functional films can help local manufacturers move beyond conventional commodity products, support export diversification and generate additional foreign exchange, according to the release.

That positioning speaks to a long-standing structural issue in Pakistan’s export basket, which remains concentrated in a narrow band of low-margin categories. Packaging is rarely discussed as an export line in its own right, yet it sits directly upstream of processed food, confectionery, rice, dairy and personal care shipments, where pack quality and shelf life often determine whether a consignment clears buyer specifications abroad.

The statement further noted that greater domestic availability of specialised films could contribute to import substitution by reducing reliance on selected packaging materials currently sourced from overseas.

For Pakistani converters and brand owners, local supply of technical grades carries practical advantages beyond price. Shorter lead times, reduced exposure to shipping disruption and easier technical collaboration during product development are all constraints that currently push buyers toward imported material.

Through its presence at 3P Pakistan, IPAK is engaging packaging converters, FMCG companies, exporters and international buyers, the company said, as it positions advanced manufacturing, sustainability and value-added exports as key drivers of its next phase of growth.

The exhibition, which brings together plastics, printing and packaging suppliers under one roof, closes on Friday. Based on an official press release issued by International Packaging Films Limited.

The Lahore Times has not independently verified the technical claims made regarding the product range.