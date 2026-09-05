Lahore Board to Announce Inter Part II Results on 23 Sept

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the results of the annual Intermediate Part II examinations on 23 September, according to a schedule issued by the board.

The formal announcement of Intermediate Part II results will be made on 23 September.

Board officials said the names of position holders will be announced a day earlier, at 4pm on Tuesday, 22 September.

More than 200,000 students appeared in this year’s Intermediate Part II examinations.

The board said the results of the annual Intermediate Part I examinations will be announced on 22 October.

The result date is not administrative detail — it governs the entire admissions calendar that follows.

Intermediate Part II marks determine eligibility for undergraduate admission across Punjab, and university admission cycles are built around board announcement dates. A result released in late September leaves a compressed window for applications, entry tests and merit lists before the academic session begins.

Candidates who fall short face a further constraint: supplementary examination schedules follow the main result, and a student depending on a supplementary attempt typically loses the current admission cycle.

More than 200,000 candidates in a single board’s Part II cohort indicates the volume Lahore Board handles. It is the largest of Punjab’s education boards by candidate numbers, covering Lahore and surrounding districts.

Marking, tabulation and verification at that scale within the period between examinations and announcement is a substantial logistical exercise, and the compression of that timeline has been a recurring source of complaint over result errors and rechecking requests.

Announcing position holders 24 hours ahead of the general result is standard practice for Punjab boards, allowing for a ceremony and media coverage before the wider release.

The practice has drawn criticism from educationists who argue that the emphasis on a handful of top positions distorts incentives across the system, encouraging institutions to concentrate resources on a small number of candidates. It remains, nonetheless, the established format.

Results are typically accessible through the board’s website and by SMS on the announcement date, with gazette availability following. Candidates seeking rechecking or scrutiny of papers should note the board’s stated deadline, which usually runs a limited number of days from the announcement.

The Lahore Times has sought confirmation from the board of the rechecking window and the supplementary examination schedule.