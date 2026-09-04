Lahore Anti-Polio Drive to Begin 21 Sept

LAHORE: An anti-polio campaign will begin in Lahore on 21 September, covering all children up to the age of five, following a review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Captain (R) Ali Ejaz.

The meeting reviewed preparations and security arrangements for the coming campaign. Participants were told that all micro-plans and security arrangements for the September drive have been finalised.

Police, the World Health Organisation and community representatives attended.

The Deputy Commissioner commended the health team for its performance during the campaign held in May, and the meeting was informed that all market surveys and test results from that round came back clear.

“Clear results for polio environmental samples are the outcome of the Lahore team’s tireless work,” he said, also praising the CEO Health Lahore and the polio team.

“A polio-free Lahore is our commitment. Access to every child must be ensured,” he said, adding that anti-polio teams would be given full security and administrative support in the field.

The clear sample results are the most substantive item in the announcement, and they require explanation to be understood correctly.

Environmental surveillance tests sewage from fixed collection points for the presence of poliovirus. It is a more sensitive indicator than case reporting, because the overwhelming majority of poliovirus infections produce no paralysis and therefore no clinical case — a city can be circulating virus without a single reported case.

A clear result from a collection point means no virus was detected in that sample at that time. It is a positive signal about a specific window, not a declaration that transmission has stopped. Detection also depends on the number and placement of collection sites.

The reference to micro-plans describes the operational core of any campaign. A micro-plan maps every household, settlement and transient population in a union council, assigns teams to routes, and identifies where children are likely to be missed.

The children who go unvaccinated in urban Punjab are rarely those of families who refuse. They are more often children in mobile populations — construction site labour, brick kiln workers, families moving between districts for seasonal work — who are not present at any fixed address when a team arrives. Micro-planning exists to find them, which is why its quality determines a campaign’s real coverage rather than its reported coverage.

The presence of police in a campaign planning meeting reflects a hard reality of polio eradication in Pakistan. Vaccination teams and their police escorts have been attacked repeatedly over the past decade, and campaigns in parts of the country have been suspended or curtailed for security reasons.

Lahore is not among the high-risk districts for such attacks, but security provision has become standard practice nationally.

Pakistan remains one of only two countries where wild poliovirus transmission has never been interrupted. Eradication requires sustained high coverage across successive campaigns; a single strong round in one district does not alter national status, and gaps anywhere in the country create risk everywhere.

For parents in Lahore, the practical point is narrow where teams will be in the field from 21 September, and every child under five should receive drops regardless of how many previous rounds they have had. Repeat doses are how immunity is built, not a sign that earlier ones failed.