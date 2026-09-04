Rs220m Irregularities: DIG, DSP Among Officers Sent to Anti-Corruption

LAHORE: An external audit has begun into alleged financial irregularities exceeding Rs220 million at the Chuhng Training College, acting on the recommendations of an internal inquiry committee, sources familiar with the proceedings told The Lahore Times.

The inquiry, conducted last year, identified financial irregularities of more than Rs220 million, according to those sources. Having flagged the irregularities, the committee recommended an audit covering the previous two years of financial dealings under the former commandant.

The external audit team has now written to the office of the Inspector General of Police seeking the relevant records.

Sources said the cases of officers, officials and contractors named in the scandal have been forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Establishment for further action.

Ten designations have been sent for registration of a case: a Deputy Inspector General, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, four inspectors, two sub-inspectors, an accountant and a contractor.

Separately, an inquiry against DIG Mehboob Aslam Lillah has been referred to the Establishment Division. Sources said a decision on further action against him will follow the completion of a regular inquiry there. Inquiry officers have also recommended an audit of his financial dealings over the past two years.

The DIG named in the scandal has been made an Officer on Special Duty, while other officers and officials have been suspended and removed from their posts.

Sources said a decision on further inquiry and action will be taken once the external audit concludes.

The distinction between an internal inquiry and an external audit is the substance of this development.

An internal inquiry is conducted by the department on itself. It can identify irregularities and recommend action, but its findings are produced by colleagues of those under examination and carry limited weight in prosecution. An external audit brings in auditors from outside the chain of command, works from primary financial records rather than departmental summaries, and produces documentation that can survive challenge in a court or a service tribunal.

That the audit team has had to formally request records from the IG’s office indicates it is operating at arm’s length rather than through internal channels — the arrangement that gives such an audit its value.

Posting an officer as an Officer on Special Duty is an administrative step, not a punitive one. An OSD retains rank and salary but holds no charge. In Pakistani police and civil service practice it is the standard holding position for an officer facing inquiry — it removes them from any authority over the records or personnel under examination without pre-judging the outcome.

The parallel referral to the Establishment Division reflects the seniority involved. Disciplinary proceedings against officers of that grade fall outside provincial departmental authority and are processed federally under the civil servants’ efficiency and discipline rules.

No case had been registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment at the time of publication, and no charges have been framed against any of the individuals referred. Each retains the presumption of innocence, and referral for registration of a case is a preliminary administrative step, not a finding of guilt.

This report relies on sources familiar with the proceedings, granted anonymity because they are not authorised to discuss an ongoing inquiry. The Lahore Times has approached the office of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, the Anti-Corruption Establishment and DIG Mehboob Aslam Lillah for comment, and will carry any response received.