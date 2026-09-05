One Arrested Over Alleged Assault on Actress in Defence

LAHORE: The police have arrested a suspect in a case involving alleged assault and threats against an actress in the Defence area of Lahore.

According to police, a case was registered at Defence C police station on the complaint of actress Zareen.

The complainant alleged that the named individuals, Haris and Kaukab Nawaz, assaulted her and issued threats.

Police arrested the main suspect, Kaukab Nawaz.

Police said the arrested suspect has been handed over to the investigation wing for further investigation, and that a team has been constituted and raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining suspects.

An FIR 2167/26 is the registration of a complaint, not a finding. Its contents record what the complainant alleges; they are not established facts, and the accused have had no opportunity to respond to them.

The distinction is worth holding onto in cases involving public figures, where the FIR’s contents are frequently reported as though they were the events themselves. What is established here is that a complaint has been made, a case registered, and one named individual arrested. The allegations remain untested.

Assault and criminal intimidation are cognisable offences under the Pakistan Penal Code, allowing police to register a case and arrest without prior court permission.

What follows is investigation, a report to the magistrate under Section 354 and 506 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and — if the case proceeds — the framing of charges. The accused may seek bail at any point, and in offences of this category bail is frequently granted.

Cases brought by actors and other public figures occupy an awkward position in Pakistani reporting. They attract coverage disproportionate to comparable complaints from private citizens, and that coverage arrives long before any judicial finding.

The consequence runs both ways. An accused person is publicly identified on the strength of an untested allegation. A complainant, meanwhile, finds a matter she reported to police becoming public entertainment.

Both considerations argue for restraint in reporting: the fact of the complaint, the fact of the arrest, and nothing presented as established beyond that.

Kaukab Nawaz has not been convicted of any offence and retains the presumption of innocence. Haris has not been arrested and has not been convicted of any offence. Neither has had an opportunity to respond publicly to the allegations.

The Lahore Times has sought comment from both named individuals and will publish any response received.