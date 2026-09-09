Nurse’s 22 Tolas of Gold Stolen in Karachi; Two Neighbours Arrested

KARACHI: The police have arrested a man accused of stealing 22 tolas of gold from the home of a government nurse in the Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth area of Karachi.

Sachal investigation police acted on secret information and recovered the gold and cash belonging to the nurse. Two suspects were arrested during the raid, and 9 tolas of gold and Rs950,000 in cash were recovered from their possession.

According to Station Investigation Officer Pervez Ali, the theft took place on September 4 in Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth, Scheme 33. A nurse named Sana Asghar had left for duty when the suspects broke the lock and entered the house.

The suspects searched all the rooms of the house and removed Rs955,000 in cash from a cupboard, while stealing a total of 22 tolas of gold that had been kept in various packets.

According to police, the arrested suspects, Junaid and Mukhtiar Ahmed, were neighbours. Junaid had spent half of the gold on his brother’s wedding, which had taken place only two days earlier.

Police said the Crime Scene Unit collected evidence and began the investigation.

The recovery pattern is instructive. Of 22 tolas taken, 9 were recovered — consistent with the account that a substantial portion had already been converted into wedding jewellery and distributed. Once gold is melted or reworked, its identification as stolen property becomes forensically impossible, and recovery depends entirely on tracing it before that point.

The two-day gap between the wedding and the arrest is what made partial recovery possible at all.

Burglaries committed by neighbours have a distinct evidentiary profile. The offender requires no surveillance to establish the occupant’s routine, knows when the property will be empty, and often knows where valuables are kept. Entry is typically by breaking a lock rather than by any sophisticated method, and the absence of forced entry elsewhere narrows the pool of likely suspects quickly.

The same proximity that enables the offence tends to expose it. A sudden and visible increase in spending in a neighbourhood where incomes are known produces the informal information on which investigations of this type usually turn.

For most Pakistani households, gold jewellery represents the single largest store of liquid savings, held physically at home rather than in a bank locker. That is a rational choice given locker availability and cost, but it concentrates a family’s accumulated savings in an unsecured domestic location.

For a salaried government employee, 22 tolas represents many years of accumulation. At prevailing rates, the loss is not recoverable through income within any reasonable period, which is why cases of this kind carry consequences out of proportion to their classification as ordinary property crime.

The Crime Scene Unit’s role in evidence collection reflects the expansion of forensic support to routine property offences in Karachi, where such units were historically reserved for homicide and terrorism cases.