AI in Classrooms: Classes 8-10 to Get Gemini and Prompt Engineering Training

LAHORE: A Gemini learning and certification programme is to be launched in government schools to introduce students to modern technology and artificial intelligence.

Under the programme, students of classes eight to ten will be trained in the use of Google Gemini, artificial intelligence, prompt engineering and the practical application of Gemini.

According to sources, a Gemini Academy and a Creative Hour will be organised for students in government schools. Students will also be made aware of AI safety, ethics and the responsible use of technology.

The inclusion of safety and ethics alongside the technical content addresses the most-raised objection to AI instruction at school level: that students learn to generate output before they learn to evaluate it. Prompt engineering without an accompanying framework for verifying accuracy produces confident users rather than critical ones.

A “Be Internet Awesome” programme will also be launched for students of classes six to eight. School heads have been directed to compile a record of students’ Gemini activities and participation.

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Arrangements will also be made for an online certification examination for students under the Gemini programme, while awareness will be provided on the use of Google Workspace tools in government schools.

A recognised certification carries practical value in a labour market where government school graduates frequently compete against private school candidates with better-signalled digital skills. Whether the certification is recognised by employers or by higher education institutions has not been stated.

According to officials, Gemini activities will be held during school hours, while the timetable for Gemini classes may be altered with the approval of the school head.

Conducting the sessions within school hours rather than as an after-school addition is significant for participation. Optional after-school programming in government schools consistently records low attendance among students with transport constraints or domestic responsibilities, which disproportionately excludes girls and students from lower-income households.

The programme’s implementation rests on infrastructure that varies sharply across Punjab’s government school network. Gemini access requires functioning devices, reliable electricity and internet connectivity at the school site. Schools in urban districts with established computer laboratories are positioned very differently from rural primary and middle schools.

Teacher capacity is the second variable. Delivering instruction in prompt engineering and AI ethics requires a teacher who has themselves been trained in the material. No details have been released on a corresponding teacher training component, on the device provision arrangements, or on the number of schools included in the first phase.

The programme sits alongside a wider provincial push on digital skills in the education sector, including e-learning platforms and device distribution schemes for high-performing students.