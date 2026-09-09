Persistent Fatigue and Forgetfulness May Signal Vitamin B9 Deficiency

LAHORE: Persistent physical fatigue and weakness of memory may in some cases stem from a deficiency of folate — vitamin B9 — in the body, according to medical experts.

According to a medical report, many people attribute continuous tiredness, forgetfulness and difficulty concentrating to work pressure or lack of sleep. In certain cases, however, the cause may be a deficiency of folate.

Folate plays an important role in the formation of red blood cells. Its deficiency can lead to anaemia, as a result of which the delivery of oxygen to different parts of the body is affected and a person may feel constantly fatigued.

According to experts, folate is also important for brain and nervous function. Its deficiency can produce symptoms including impaired memory, difficulty concentrating, lethargy and irritability of mood.

Other possible signs of folate deficiency include muscle weakness, dizziness, pallor of the complexion, and swelling of the tongue or mouth ulcers.

According to experts, green leafy vegetables — particularly spinach and broccoli — along with pulses, peas, eggs and nuts are natural sources of folate, and can be made part of a balanced daily diet.

Other sources widely available in Pakistani households include chickpeas, kidney beans, okra, citrus fruits and beetroot. Because folate is water-soluble and degraded by prolonged heat, a portion of the content in vegetables is lost through extended boiling — lighter cooking preserves more of it.

Folate has one clinical application of exceptional importance. Adequate folate around the time of conception and in early pregnancy substantially reduces the risk of neural tube defects such as spina bifida in the developing foetus.

The neural tube closes within the first few weeks of pregnancy, frequently before a woman knows she is pregnant, which is why health authorities worldwide recommend folic acid supplementation for women who may become pregnant rather than only for those who already know they are. Guidance on dosage should come from a doctor.

Experts advise that in cases of persistent fatigue, memory disturbance or other symptoms, it is better to consult a doctor and undergo medical examination as required, rather than taking vitamin supplements on one’s own initiative.

The reasoning is clinical rather than cautionary boilerplate. The symptoms described here — tiredness, poor concentration, pallor, dizziness — are non-specific and shared by a wide range of conditions, including iron deficiency, vitamin B12 deficiency, thyroid disorders, diabetes and depression. Any of these can be missed if a person self-diagnoses.

There is a further specific risk. Folic acid supplementation can mask the anaemia caused by vitamin B12 deficiency while the neurological damage of that deficiency continues untreated — a well-documented reason why folate should not be taken blind. A simple blood test can distinguish between the possibilities.

This article is for general information and is not a substitute for medical advice. Readers experiencing persistent symptoms should consult a qualified physician.