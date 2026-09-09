Truck Driver Cut Free After Canal Road Crash Near Aitchison College

LAHORE: Three people, including a truck driver, were injured in a traffic accident on Canal Road near Aitchison College.

According to police, the injured truck driver was trapped in his vehicle after the crash and was extricated by cutting open the truck.

Rescue teams provided initial medical treatment to the injured driver before shifting him to Services Hospital, while the other injured were also given medical assistance.

According to police, Safe City personnel were also slightly injured in the accident. Police reached the scene after the incident and began proceedings.

The need to cut the vehicle open indicates significant deformation of the cabin. Hydraulic extrication is used where a casualty is physically trapped by intruding structure and where attempting to pull them free risks aggravating spinal or crush injuries.

The procedure requires the vehicle to be stabilised first, and it is carried out with the casualty under continuous medical supervision. Crush injury carries a particular hazard: sudden release of prolonged compression can precipitate a rapid metabolic deterioration, which is why extrication timing is a clinical decision as much as a mechanical one.

The Canal Bank corridor is one of Lahore’s principal north-south arteries, carrying heavy volumes through a linear stretch flanked by educational institutions, including Aitchison College, and residential neighbourhoods.

The road’s characteristics create a specific risk profile: relatively high vehicle speeds on a straight alignment, frequent access points, and pedestrian crossing demand generated by the institutions along it. Traffic volumes peak sharply around school opening and closing times.

The corridor has been the subject of repeated traffic management attention, and the City Traffic Officer inspected arrangements at Canal Road crossings, including at Sahafi Colony and the Sahafi underpass, during a recent round of field visits.

The presence of a truck on the corridor raises the question of heavy transport vehicle timings. Lahore, like most large Pakistani cities, operates restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles within urban limits during peak hours, enforced by City Traffic Police.

Heavy vehicles are disproportionately represented in severe urban crash outcomes because of mass differential — a collision between a loaded truck and any lighter road user transfers energy overwhelmingly to the lighter vehicle. Blind spots around the cabin of a heavy vehicle are also a recognised factor in collisions with motorcycles and pedestrians in city traffic.

The injury to Safe City personnel indicates the presence of Punjab Safe Cities Authority staff at or near the scene. The authority operates Lahore’s integrated camera and command network, which supports both traffic enforcement and emergency response by allowing incidents to be identified and resources dispatched from a central control room.

Police have not stated the cause of the collision. No fatalities were reported.